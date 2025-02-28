Dallas Wings Sign McKenzie Forbes to Training Camp Contract

February 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed 6-0 guard/forward McKenzie Forbes to a training camp contract, the team announced today. Forbes was drafted 28th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks following a decorated college career.

Forbes spent her freshman season (2018-19) at California-Berkeley before transferring to Harvard. After sitting out 2019-20 due to transfer rules and the cancelation of 2020-21 due to COVID, the Folsom, Calif., native debuted for the Crimson in 2021-22, earning All-Ivy League Second Team honors. Following a senior season which saw her average 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, Forbes transferred to the University of Southern California for the 2023-24 season.

During her graduate season, Forbes led the Trojans to their first Pac-12 Tournament championship and scored 26 points in the title game to garner the tournament's Most Outstanding Player honors. She was named to the 2024 All-Pac 12 Team after averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting .374 from three.

After being waived by the Sparks at the end of training camp in 2024, Forbes went on to play professionally in Australia and New Zealand. She most recently played for Mainland Pouakai of New Zealand's Tauihi Basketball Aotearoa, averaging 18.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 13 games.

Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller was the Sparks Head Coach at the time Forbes was drafted by LA, while Wings Head Coach Chris Koclanes was on the USC staff during her time with the Trojans.

