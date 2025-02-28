Valkyries Celebrate Women's Empowerment Month with Initiatives Across the Bay

February 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries are celebrating Women's Empowerment Month with a series of community initiatives and events focused on youth literacy, education, and career development throughout the Bay Area.

Women's Empowerment Month provides a meaningful opportunity to highlight the team's commitment to inspiring the next generation of female leaders, both on and off the court.

"As we continue to prepare for our inaugural season, establishing deep community connections is essential," said Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. "The Valkyries are committed to showing up as a transformative force in the Bay Area, celebrating women's empowerment while actively building a more inclusive future."

Throughout March, the Valkyries will engage with local schools and organizations, showcasing the team's commitment to empowering the next generation. The initiatives include:

March 4 and 6: Read Across America - Valkyries staff will surprise elementary school students at schools across the Bay Area with a Read Across America Week celebration. The volunteer read-in will highlight literacy, education, and strong female role models through classroom reading sessions.

March 17 and 19: Career Girls - The Valkyries will participate in Career Girls' Career Fair, hosting an informational booth and leading "Visions with the Valkyries" workshops for middle school students. Staff will share insights about sports industry careers and engage students in career exploration activities.

