Comets Trade for Defender

The Kansas City Comets have acquired defender Stefan Mijatovic via trade with the Tacoma Stars for cash considerations.

At 6-foot-4, Mijatovic brings another athletic presence to the Comets' defense with the ability to produce offensively. In 80 games throughout his MASL career, he has 40 goals and 30 assists.

"While Stefan has performed well at times, he has bounced around our league due to various personal issues," said Brian Budzinski, Comets Managing Partner. "We feel that our culture of Total Player/Person Development will give Stefan an opportunity to prove himself worthy of putting on that Comets jersey."

Mijatovic was a 2025 MASL All-Star and played five games with Tacoma this season, scoring four goals and two assists. He is also coming off the most productive year of his career, tallying 16 goals, 17 assists and 28 blocks in 22 games split between Tacoma and Empire last season.

The 28-year-old originally entered the MASL with the Chicago Mustangs in 2016-17, scoring once in seven games. He returned to the league in 2018, where he has since had stints with Orlando, Florida, St. Louis, Utica and most recently with Empire and Tacoma.

Born in Halle, Germany, and raised in Elmhurst, Illinois, Mijatovic has represented the United States on the global stage at the World Mini Football World Cup in 2023 and in the Kings League World Cup Nations last month. He was also a member of Newtown Pride FC in their $1 million championship of The Soccer Tournament in 2023 before joining Zach Reget on The CONCAFA SC last year and earning Best 7 of the tournament.

"As an organization, this is a calculated move, and we are aware of the risks," Budzinski said. "We hope that over time Stefan shows our community that those risks are worth the rewards."

Mijatovic has been cleared to play by league officials as well as Comets team officials after his work with Tony Cardello, Comets Player & Staff Wellness Coach.

