Stars Trade Stefan Mijatovic to Comets

February 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







TACOMA, WA. - The Tacoma Stars have announced a trade sending defender Stefan Mijatovic to the Kansas City Comets in exchange for cash considerations.

In 12 games for the Stars over two seasons, Mijatovic has 10 goals and eight assists. Four of his 10 goals have been game-winners for the Stars.

For his career, the Chicago native has appeared in 80 games with 40 goals and 30 assists to go with 85 blocks.

Quickly a fan-favorite in Tacoma, Mijatovic received nothing but praise from Stars General Manager Nick Perera.

"Stefan is an exceptional player. I don't say this often, but he's one of the few MVP caliber players in the MASL. He was instrumental last season in an undefeated run for the Stars, with more game winning goals than I can even remember, and he has all the tools at his disposal to get even better. The Stars are wishing him all the best in the next step of his journey and will forever be his fan on the pitch," said Perera.

The Stars are back in action this Saturday when the San Diego Sockers make their final visit to the accesso ShoWare Center at 6:05 pm. The Tacoma Stars Reserves will host Bellingham United FC in the Western Indoor Soccer League Championship at 3 prior to the Stars vs Sockers.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.