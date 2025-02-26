Harrisburg Heat Acquire Veteran Defender Jereme Raley

February 26, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat have strengthened their defense with the acquisition of Jereme Raley from the St. Louis Ambush in exchange for Riley Urie. The move brings a proven veteran presence to the Heat, adding leadership and experience to the team's young roster.

Raley, a nine-year Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) veteran, spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Baltimore Blast before moving to St Louis at the beginning of this year, winning multiple championships and establishing himself as a key defensive player. Across 152 career regular-season games, he has accumulated 39 goals, 18 assists, and 96 shot blocks while adding two goals and eight assists in 30 playoff appearances.

A native of St. Inigoes, Maryland, Raley played four years of collegiate soccer at the University of Maryland before beginning his professional career with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds in the USL. He later transitioned to indoor soccer, becoming an integral part of the Baltimore Blast before joining St. Louis earlier this season.

"I look forward to joining the Heat, and I'm excited to be back in the area, reconnecting with former teammates and top coaching staff," said Jereme Raley. "They have a young but talented roster, and I hope I can bring quality and experience to the team, the organization, and the fans."

Heat Head Coach Pat Healey expressed his excitement about adding Raley's experience and defensive presence to the lineup.

"I am thrilled to add Jereme to the Harrisburg Heat," said Healey. "He has been a great defender on championship teams and understands the sacrifice and discipline needed to win games. His composure on the ball and leadership will help the team the rest of the season."

While the Heat are eager to see Raley in action, the organization acknowledges the contributions of Riley Urie, who has continued to develop under the Heat's coaching staff.

"While we are happy for the opportunity for Riley, we are sad to see him go," said Heat CEO Carl Delmont. "He played hard every game and developed quickly under Pat. It is a testament to his coaching that many teams reach out to us with young players to learn under his direction.

"We acquired Riley via loan from Empire, and his rights revert back in a month, so this trade is beneficial as we secure a two-year contract for a veteran player with vast experience and several championships. Jereme's leadership will be invaluable to our young roster. I have known Jereme a long time and am excited to have him join the team."**

The Harrisburg Heat would also like to extend our gratitude to the Empire Strykers for loaning Riley to us for this season and for approving this trade, as his rights will revert back to Empire at the conclusion of the season.

Unable to play in the March 2nd game in Baltimore due to a prior personal commitment, Raley is set to make his Harrisburg Heat debut at home on March 8th against the Baltimore Blast. He brings defensive prowess, leadership, and a championship mindset as the team continues its push for success.

For more information about the Harrisburg Heat, visit harrisburgheat.com or follow the team on Facebook or Instagram.

