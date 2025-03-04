Showboats' "March to Kickoff" Under Way

March 4, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats' "March to Kickoff" is under way.

While the Showboats' coaches and players have begun training camp, the team's front office will be engaging with the community at over a dozen community appearances in March. Those appearances will be highlighted by participation in celebrations and events throughout Memphis and the Mid South including the annual Germantown Half Marathon on Saturday, March 8, the 52nd annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 15; and a special Season Ticket Member Exclusive Season Kickoff Celebration on Saturday, March 29 at Ghost River Brewing.

Here's the full list of where the Showboats will be this month:

March 1 - Alpha Omega Veterans Masquerade Ball

March 7 - Germantown Chamber of Commerce First Friday's

March 7 - University of Memphis Men's Basketball vs. USF

March 8 - Germantown Half Marathon

March 15 - Silky O'Sullivan's St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 17 - Cooper Young St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 18 - Virtual UFL Rules Presentation with UFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino

March 20 - March Madness Watch Party (location TBA)

March 21 - March Madness Watch Party (location TBA)

March 22 - Junior Achievement Spring Bowl-A-Thon

March 26 - Germantown Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

March 29 - Showboats Fan Fest/Kickoff Celebration at Ghost River Brewing

March 30 - Showboats Home Opener vs. Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Tickets for any of the Showboats' five home games at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium are available at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com. Single-game and season tickets are available through the above contacts.

Memphis kicks off its 2025 campaign at home, hosting the Michigan Panthers at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, March 30. The Showboats will be back at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium for a matchup with the Houston Roughnecks on Saturday, April 12 at 1:30 p.m. CT. The St. Louis Battlehawks invade Memphis on Sunday, May 11 at 2 p.m. The penultimate home game of the season comes on Saturday, May 24, when the Arlington Renegades visit for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The Showboats' home finale will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 1 against the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions.

