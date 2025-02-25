Honey Badgers Announce Josie Pingitore as New Team President

February 25, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that former Vice President Josie Pingitore has been promoted to the team's President.

Pingitore comes into this role with over 20 years of sports and entertainment experience under her belt, including 10 months with the Honey Badgers as Vice President. While her expertise lies in many different areas, she excels in project management, creative business development, and relationship building. Pingitore's tenure within the CEBL has proven her to be a passionate, results-driven executive, having spent time at the league office since its inception in 2018.

"I am honoured to step into the role of President of the Brampton Honey Badgers," said Josie Pingitore. "It has been a privilege to be part of this organization's growth and success, and I am excited to lead us into the next chapter. With our dedicated team, passionate fans, and strong community partnerships, I look forward to building on our momentum and continuing to elevate the Honey Badgers both on and off the court."

In her new position, Pingitore will oversee all aspects of the organization, including basketball and business operations, strategic partnerships, and community initiatives, ensuring the Honey Badgers remain a premier franchise in the CEBL.

Throughout her career, Pingitore played a distinguished role with many prominent Canadian sports organizations including the CEBL league office where she moved her way up to a Senior Director role. Over the years she has also provided her talents to big players in the sports and entertainment world such as FIFA, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Canadian Soccer Association, Ticketmaster, and MLSE.

"I've had the privilege of working with Josie over the past year and have seen first-hand her dedication, leadership and willingness to help provide the best environment for our staff and players," said Jermaine Anderson, General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations. "I'm excited for the future of the Honey Badgers organization under her guidance."

The Honey Badgers kick off their 7th season on May 25th, 2025 calling the CAA Centre home once more. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from February 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.