Vancouver Bandits Launch $49 Student Pass, Providing Unlimited Access to 2025 CEBL Season

February 25, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits are making it easier than ever for students across British Columbia to experience the excitement of professional basketball with the launch of the $49 Student Pass.

This all-new general admission pass grants students access to all Vancouver Bandits home games during the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season for an unbeatable price of just $49.

The initiative aims to provide an affordable and engaging entertainment option for students while strengthening the Bandits' connection with the next generation of sports fans. With basketball rapidly growing in popularity across Canada, the Bandits want to ensure that students have an opportunity to be part of the action and experience the energy and passion of live basketball games at Langley Events Centre.

"The Vancouver Bandits are all about the basketball community and we know that students are at the heart of that," said head coach and general manager, Kyle Julius. "We wanted to create an opportunity for students from across British Columbia to enjoy professional basketball in an affordable way. The $49 Student Pass ensures that price is never a barrier to experiencing the fun and energy of a Bandits game."

The Student Pass is available exclusively to current students from a recognized educational institution throughout British Columbia. Pass holders will receive general admission access to all regular season home games and will aim to provide an easy and flexible way for students to attend games whenever their schedule allows.

With music, high-energy entertainment and an electrifying atmosphere, Bandits games offer an experience beyond basketball, making them a must-attend event for students looking to enjoy an exciting night out with friends.

The $49 Student Pass is available for purchase now at this link. Students are encouraged to act fast as inventory is limited.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final.

Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

Individuals interested in learning more about tickets for the Vancouver Bandits' upcoming 2025 season are kindly asked to call (604) 455-8881 or email tickets@thebandits.ca.

