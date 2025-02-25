John to Play in Sixth CEBL Campaign, Re-Signs with Rattlers

February 25, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Cody John of the Saskatchewan Rattlers

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that the club has re-signed 6-foot-3 Mississauga, Ontario native Cody John for the 2025 season.

John returns after concluding his fifth season in the CEBL while ranked eighth all-time for most regular season games played in league history. He stepped up in his Rattlers debut in 2024 playing a huge role in the last half of the season averaging 16.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 33.0 minutes in 10 games.

"Signing Cody for 2025 was one of the goals we had this off-season. His career took a big leap forward last season once he had an opportunity to prove himself in our line-up," said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. "We are excited to see what further steps he can take this year in helping the Rattlers win some more games. His familiarity with the organization and the city as a whole are assets that will serve both him and the Saskatchewan Rattlers well this season."

During his six-year professional career, John has played with 11 teams in Cyprus, Kosovo, England, and Canada. He has a career average of 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 23.6 minutes in 101 games.

John made his professional debut during the 2020 CEBL Summer Series with the Hamilton Honey Badgers (now Brampton Honey Badgers). During the CEBL postseason, he joined Golden Eagle YLLI in the FBK in Kosovo. Golden Eagle YLLI finished in first place in their regular season, John played 14 games while averaging 16.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 33.0 minutes while shooting 43.4% from the field.

In 2021, John returned to the Hamilton Honey Badgers playing 15 games, averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 19.0 minutes while shooting 53.9 per cent from the field and 45.7 per cent from behind the arc. During the 2021-22 Basketball Champions League Americas, he represented the CEBL playing with the Edmonton Stingers in Nicaragua.

In the 2022 CEBL season, John signed with the Ottawa Blackjacks. He played 11 games averaging 8.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 23.9 minutes. During the CEBL postseason, he signed with Omonia Nicosia of Cyprus Division A in Cyprus. He went on to have a breakthrough season playing in 14 games while averaging 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 36.1 minutes. Returning to the CEBL in 2023, he signed with the Brampton Honey Badgers. He played all 20 games while averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 21.0 minutes.

John made his Rattlers debut during the 2024 CEBL season averaging 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 26.5 minutes playing in all 20 games. During the season, John reached 500 all-time total regular season points while playing in the CEBL with 233 total points during his time with the Rattlers. Entering the Rattlers offseason, he signed with the Manchester Giants of Super League (formerly BBL) in Manchester, UK where he is averaging 6.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 13.6 minutes in 11 games.

"Saskatchewan embraces me, it's like a second home to me," said John. "I just want to win games, and bring a championship back to Sask."

Prior to his professional career, John attended Wasatch Academy where he helped lead them to the Utah State Championships while earning back-to-back Utah State 2A MVP honours. He made his NCAA debut in 2015 with the Weber State Wildcats appearing in 30 games as a freshman. The Wildcats had a successful season capturing the 2015 Gulf Coast Championship finishing their regular season with a 26-9 record with the 2016 Big Sky Conference Championship earning an appearance in NCAA March Madness.

During his four-year collegiate career with Weber State, John played 129 games averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 27.8 minutes while averaging 44.5% from the field. He finished his career with Weber State earning back-to-back All-Big Sky Conference honors.

Cody John rejoins the Rattlers for the 2025 season returning to play alongside the newly-acquired Canadian big, Jaden Bediako. Canadian Elite Basketball League free agency will continue leading up to the announcement of the full training camp roster prior to the Saskatchewan Rattlers home opener on May 15, 2025 at SaskTel Centre.

