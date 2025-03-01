Valks Keep on Vibin with Their 8th Win in a Row

March 1, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - After a nail-biting win over the Atlanta Vibe (6-8) in five sets, the Orlando Valkyries (10-4) push their win streak to eight, setting the record for consecutive wins in Pro Volleyball Federation history. It also marks the Valkyries as the first team to win 10 matches, a testament to how special the season has been.

Orlando jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, looking to grab their seventh sweep of the season. Atlanta would crawl themselves back into it, winning the next two and forcing a deciding fifth set. Down 4-0 in the fifth set, Orlando turned to Lindsey Vander Weide and Abby Hansen off the bench, as they provided a jolt of energy that saw the Valkyries storm back, eventually taking the fifth set 15-13.

"The people that you guys aren't seeing on the floor every night are the people that are making the team better," head coach Amy Pauly stated, proud of the depth her team provides and how everyone stays focused. "If it wasn't for them challenging us in practice every single day, we wouldn't be improving."

Not only have the Valkyries been red hot as of late, but the fans showed up and showed out for a big night, as the whole team really fed off the energy the crowd gave. In one of the best crowds of the season, it made all the difference in a match like this one.

"When we were on the sideline in the beginning of it and looking toward the crowd, they're getting us excited and that gets us ready to go. There's no better feeling than that," Abby Hansen said.

The Valkyries will go a full week off before being back in action on Sunday, March 9, as they take on the Columbus Fury at 6 p.m. ET at Addition Financial Arena. The match versus Columbus will mark the first of three matches for Orlando in a span of six days.

