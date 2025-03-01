Vibe Lose Tight Five-Set Match in Orlando

Atlanta, GA - The Atlanta Vibe (6-8) fell to the Orlando Valkyries (10-4) in a thrilling five-set match at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, March 1st. The Vibe found themselves down 0-2 after the first two sets but responded with a strong offensive and defensive performance to even the match at 2-2. In the fifth set, Atlanta jumped out to a 4-0 lead yet fell short, losing the final set 13-15.

Atlanta posted a slightly lower hitting percentage of .281 compared to Orlando's .282. Offensively, opposite hitter Merritt Beason, outside hitter Pia Timmer, and outside hitter Leah Edmond led the charge, recording 16, 15, and 15 kills, respectively. On defense, libero Morgan Hentz anchored the back row with a team-high 22 digs. The Vibe registered eight blocks, just one more than their opponent.

The Vibe will play at home for their next match on Friday, March 7th, competing against Vegas Thrill for the fourth time this season. First serve is set for 7 p.m. EST for the Vibe's Game Changers: Women Who Lead match. Ticket options for that match and the remainder of the Vibe's 2025 season can be found HERE!

