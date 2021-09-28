Las Vegas Holds off Dodgers

September 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators built a seven-run lead through three innings and were able to hang on for an 11-9 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Monday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators (64-61) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Zach Reks got the Dodgers (64-60) on the board in the second inning, connecting on his 19th home run of the season. Las Vegas piled up another four-run inning in the third to build the lead to 8-1. Matt Davidson homered in the fourth inning before the Dodgers rallied for five runs in the fifth inning. Davidson and Reks each contributed two-run singles, and Steven Souza Jr. added a RBI double, as the Dodgers pulled back within 8-7. Las Vegas added to the lead in the seventh inning, scoring three runs with two outs. Sheldon Neuse knocked a RBI single in the eighth inning to cut the lead to 11-8. Souza punished a homer in the ninth inning, and the Dodgers put the tying runs on base before the Aviators recorded the final out of the night.

Of Note:

-Although the Dodgers lost their final two games in Las Vegas, they finished with a 37-28 road record this season. It's just the third time in the last 13 seasons the team notched a winning road record and will end up as the third-highest road winning percentage over 23 seasons during the franchise's Bricktown era. The Dodgers won the series in Las Vegas, 3-2, and went 7-1-1 over their final nine road series of the season.

-Matt Davidson notched his fifth straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI, marking his team-leading 24th multi-RBI game of the season. He has eight multi-hit outings in his last 11 games, connecting on a combined 18 hits, including five homers and two doubles, with 13 RBI and 10 runs scored. In 24 games since returning from the Injured List Aug. 28, Davidson has hit 10 homers, collected 16 extra-base hits and tallied 32 RBI.

-Zach Reks tied for the team high with three hits and three RBI, including a home run. It was his second three-hit, three-RBI game over his last four contests.

-Steven Souza Jr. went 3-for-5 with a home run and double, posting his second consecutive three-hit game. During the series in Las Vegas, Souza went 9-for-20 with three extra-base hits, eight runs scored and four RBI. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games with an at-bat, going 17-for-40 (.425), with five doubles, a triple and two homers, as well as nine RBI and scoring 13 runs during the stretch.

-Sheldon Neuse reached base three times, with two singles and a hit by pitch. He's now 18-for-51 (.353) over his last 13 games and has hit safely in 17 of his last 21 games, going 30-for-89 (.337) with 10 multi-hit games, 21 RBI and 20 runs scored. Neuse went 7-for-18 during the series in Las Vegas.

-Drew Avans went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, hitting safely in a fifth straight game. He went 7-for-18 in Las Vegas with three doubles, a triple, two RBI and seven runs scored.

-The Dodgers hit three home runs, resulting in $150 more donated toward Cleats for Kids in Oklahoma City as part of Minor League Baseball's "Homers That Help." So far the Dodgers have hit seven home runs during the Final Stretch, equaling $350 toward C4K.

-Monday was the Dodgers' fifth game of the Triple-A Final Stretch, as they fell to 3-2. All 30 Triple-A teams are playing five road and five home games during the new postseason tournament format. A single 2021 Triple-A Final Stretch winner will then be crowned based on the highest overall winning percentage among all 30 teams during the final 10 games.

What's Next: Following a day off Tuesday, the Dodgers will begin their final home series of the 2021 season against El Paso at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tickets are available by calling 405-218-2150 or through okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.