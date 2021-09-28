Albuquerque Goes out a Winner at Home in 2021

September 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Mariachis 5 (56-69, 4-1), Aces 2 (70-53, 1-4) - The Plaza | Albuquerque, NM

AT THE DISH: Joshua Fuentes picked up three doubles on the evening, including one that plated Ryan Vilade in the first inning ... Elehuris Montero immediately followed with a two-run homer ... Taylor Snyder supplied the insurance with a two-run single in the eighth.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque used seven pitchers Monday evening ... Starter Ryan Castellani set the tone by allowing one run in three innings with four strikeouts ... Reagan Todd picked up his first Triple-A win ... Pitcher of the Year Logan Cozart twirled another scoreless frame and Ben Bowden extended his Triple-A scoreless innings streak to 11.2 by picking up his second save of the season ... Chad Smith also pitched hitless inning and finished 2021 with an ERA of 1.69 in 17 appearances at Isotopes Park.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes finished 35-30 at home this season, their first winning mark at home since 2017 (39-32) ... Fuentes was 11-for-21 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBI in this series ... Brian Serven threw out Nick Heath (one of the fastest players in baseball) and now has five caught stealings in his last five games ... Albuquerque has won their last four home finales, and three of them have come against Reno.

ON DECK: With a record of 4-1 in the Triple-A Final Stretch, the Isotopes take Tuesday off before opening their final series of the season Wednesday night in Sacramento. Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez (3-6, 7.14) is scheduled to start for Albuquerque while the River Cats are undecided. First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 8:05 MT (7:05 PT).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.