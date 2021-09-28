9th inning-rally not enough, River Cats fall in extras

September 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - After a completed comeback in the ninth, the Sacramento River Cats (53-69, 1-4) could not plate their free base-runner in the 10th or 11th, falling in walk-off fashion to the Salt Lake Bees (53-71, 4-1) in their final road game of the season.

With two outs and runners on the corners in the 11th, Salt Lake shortstop Brendon Davis lined a ball just past Sacramento left fielder Ka'ai Tom to hand the River Cats their 12th walk-off loss of the season.

The River Cats sent the game to extra innings with a pair of clutch knocks from two of their best, most experienced hitters.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the ninth with two outs and pinch-runner Will Toffey on first base, shortstop Mauricio Dubón extended the game with a clutch, two-out single to center.

Now with runners on the corners and two outs, third baseman Jason Vosler wasted no time, singling to right field to score Toffey and tie the game.

Right-hander Silvino Bracho was excellent out of the bullpen, striking out three in 2.0 shutout innings of relief, to keep the River Cats alive through the bottom of the ninth and 10th.

Vosler's 2-for-5 day extended his hitting streak to 15 games, which is three shy of the Giants-era River Cats' record. Over the streak, Vosler is 25-for-58 (.431) with 11 runs, eight RBIs, and a 1.072 OPS.

Following the off day, the River Cats will play their first Wednesday game of the season, hosting the Albuquerque Isotopes at Sutter Health Park for the final five games of 2021 at 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Catcher Ricardo Genovés had another great game for Sacramento, going 2-for-4 with his first career Triple-A RBI, and the ninth-inning single that sparked the rally. In three Triple-A games, Genovés is 5-for-12 (.417) with three doubles.

Dubón's seventh home run of the season, a seventh-inning solo shot off right-hander Davis Daniel, highlighted his sixth three-hit game (3-for-6).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.