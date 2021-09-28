Bees Walkoff in Home Finale

September 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees wrapped up the 2021 home season with a walkoff 6-5 extra inning victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday night at Smith's Ballpark.

In extras both teams were held off the scoreboard in the 10th inning. In the 11th the Bees faced danger with runners on the corners and one out, but Jose Marte induced a 5-2-6 double play to get the Bees out of the frame without damage. In the bottom half of the 11th Brendon Davis drove a two-out single to give the Bees the win. Mitch Walding and Brendon Davis drove in all six runs for the Bees. Walding took a first inning pitch 472 feet over the right field berm to give the Bees a 2-0 lead. Trailing 3-2 in the fourth Brendon Davis hit his sixth home run of the year to regain the lead.

Angels top pitching prospect Reid Detmers made his first start in more than a month. Detmers allowed a single run on four hits while striking out two in two innings of work. The win moves the Bees to 4-1 in the Triple-A Final Stretch.

The Bees will take Tuesday off before departing for Tacoma for a five-game series with the Rainiers to wrap up the 2021 slate.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.