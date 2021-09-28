Round Rock Roughs up Rainiers in 2021 Road Finale

September 28, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Round Rock, TX - The Triple-A West Champion Tacoma Rainiers (75-50) finished with a 37-28 record away from home in 2021, dropping their road finale by a 7-2 score at Dell Diamond against the Round Rock Express (64-60) on Monday evening. The Rainiers are 2-3 during the Triple-A Final Stretch, which will conclude with five games at Chaney Stadium through October 3.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the third inning after a pair of Round Rock runs scored in the second with the aid of two Tacoma errors, the Rainiers tied the game with back-to-back jacks. Donovan Walton hit his 15th homer of the season (13 with Tacoma, two with Seattle), extending a career-high. Kevin Padlo followed suit a batter later, collecting his eighth home run in his last 18 Triple-A games. It marked the 12th time the Rainiers have hit consecutive home runs this season, and the third time Walton was involved.

Round Rock re-took the lead in the home third, after Josh Jung double and a Sam Huff RBI groundout. It was 4-2 Express in the fourth, when Charles Leblanc launched a solo shot, his 14th homer. RBI singles by Jason Martin and Domingo Leyba made it a four-run lead, in an eight-batter, five-hit inning for the home team.

Tacoma used seven arms in designed bullpen game. Round Rock starter Tyson Miller pitched five innings, allowing only four hits and a walk. The right-hander struck out seven, and both runs against him were earned.

Huff homered for the second time in as many nights in the bottom of the seventh, his first two homers at Triple-A. The solo shot was the night's final run as the Express rolled on to a 7-2 advantage.

Following a Tuesday off night, the Rainiers will return to Triple-A Final Stretch action in Tacoma on Wednesday, opening a five-game series against the Salt Lake Bees to conclude the 2021 schedule. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.