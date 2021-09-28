Alek Thomas Homers, Aces Fall 5-2 in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N. M. - The Reno Aces bullpen held the Albuquerque Isotopes to just three hits and two runs in the final five innings, but Reno fell 5-2 tonight in New Mexico.

Reno struck first for the fifth time this series, thanks to a leadoff homer by Alek Thomas on just the fourth pitch of the game. The homer was Thomas' eighth since joining the Aces, tying the second-most home runs in a season in the prospect's young career.

Albuquerque would quickly answer, scoring three in the bottom of the first to make it a 3-1 Isotopes lead.

The Aces picked up a second run in the fourth, as Andrew Young reached home after Nick Heath lined out to make it 3-2.

Albuquerque scored two more in the bottom of the eighth to make it a 5-2 lead entering the ninth inning.

The Aces were unable to score in the ninth, and fell 5-2.

This wraps up the five-game series with the Isotopes. Reno is off tomorrow, before heading home to take on the Las Vegas Aviators on Wednesday for the start of a five-game series. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PT, with tickets available at RenoAces.com. The game can be heard on KPLY 630AM or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

