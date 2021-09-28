Express Claim Series over Rainiers with 7-2 Victory in Game Five

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (64-60) delivered the Tacoma Rainiers (75-50) their first series loss since July 6 with a game-five victory on Monday at Dell Diamond. The E-Train won their final home contest of the season 7-2 over the Rainiers to clinch the first series of the Triple-A Final Stretch.

Round Rock starter RHP Tyson Miller (5-3, 3.05) pitched to the win with 5.0 innings of work that saw the Rainiers' only two runs of the night and seven strikeouts. Tacoma reliever RHP Moises Gomez (0-2, 6.75) suffered the loss after allowing four Express runs on five hits during 1.1 frames.

The Express took tonight's early lead as 1B Curtis Terry scored in the second inning after being hit by a pitch and finishing his trip around the bases thanks to a stolen base and two errors from the Rainiers. Next, LF Steele Walker reached base on a fielder's choice, moved to third as C Jack Kruger singled then scored on a wild pitch.

In the third, Tacoma knocked back-to-back jacks to tie the game at 2-2 as 2B Donovan Walton and 3B Kevin Padlo both went yard. The bottom of the inning saw Round Rock regain a 3-2 lead when a groundout from DH Sam Huff sent 3B Josh Jung home after the third baseman hit a leadoff double.

Round Rock 2B Charles Leblanc led the way as the team doubled their run total in the fourth. After Leblanc launched a leadoff dinger, Walker and Kruger followed with a double and single, respectively. A single from CF Jason Martin scored Walker and moved Kruger into scoring position before he came home thanks to a Domingo Leyba base hit.

The 6-2 Express lead held through the next two frames before Huff blasted his second home run in as many games to extend the gap to 7-2. RHP Jake Lemoine and RHP Justin Anderson retired the Rainiers in order over the final two innings to clinch the victory.

Round Rock finishes out its season and the second half of the Triple-A Final Stretch with a five-game series on the road against the Sugar Land Skeeters (Houston Astros affiliate) from Wednesday, September 29 to Sunday, October 3. First pitch for Wednesday's series opener is set for 7:05 p.m.

