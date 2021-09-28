Paul Wall to Perform During Pro Boxing Event at Constellation Field

September 28, 2021 - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced they'll be holding a professional boxing event on Friday, Oct. 8, at Constellation Field, featuring a performance from Houston-based musical artists Paul Wall and T-Dash.

The boxing event is being held in conjunction with Next Fight Up and will feature at least 10 bouts, with the boxing ring placed over home plate at Constellation Field. Tickets for the event can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/events.

Houston icons in Wall, a Grammy-nominated rap artist, and T-Dash, a Houston-based R&B artist, are set to put on a performance between bouts. Gates for the event will open at 5 p.m., with the first bout taking place at 6 p.m.

The following ticket packages are available for the event:

Inner Ringside Table (includes six tickets) - $135

Outer Ringside Table (includes six tickets) - $100

Insperity Club (includes two-hour buffet, with non-alcoholic beverages) - $75

Field Box - $35

Diamond Deck - $25

General Admission - $20

Eduardo Garcia, EJ Hill, Jiffy Morales, Erica Donnelly, Tyrese Cormier, Carlos Nava, Paisley Davis, Edgar Alarcon are a portion of the fighters set to compete on the Next Fight Up card.

For more information on Next Fight Up, visit its official website at nextfightup.com.

Tickets for the Skeeters' five Triple A Final Stretch games at Constellation Field are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters/com/tickets.

