Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 24, 2025
July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell put on a show to lead the Indiana Fever past the Aces, 80-70
Howard had 18 PTS, 13 REB,3 STL and shot 6-9 from the field (66.7%), all while completing the game with 0 turnovers
Mitchell led the team with her 21 PTS.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 24, 2025
- Aces Struggle from 3-Point Range, Fall to Fever 80-70 - Las Vegas Aces
- Mitchell, Howard Spearhead Effort over Aces - Indiana Fever
- Storm Announces 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign - Seattle Storm
- Sparks Eclipse Sun with Season-High 101 Points, Win Fourth Straight - Los Angeles Sparks
- Indiana Fever Vanquish Visiting Las Vegas Aces - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Falls to Los Angeles, 101-86 - Connecticut Sun
- Thornton Leg Injury being Evaluated - Golden State Valkyries
- A'ja Wilson Announced as WNBA First-Ever Global Ambassador for the Jr. WNBA - WNBA
- Storm Launch 2025 Kicks for Equality Campaign - Seattle Storm
- Update on Guard Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever
- Final: Atlanta Dream 90, Phoenix Mercury 79 - Atlanta Dream
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Struggle from 3-Point Range, Fall to Fever 80-70
- Four Aces Record Double-Digit Scoring in 87-72 Win over Dream
- Las Vegas Aces Host Atlanta Dream Tuesday to Begin Second Half of 2025 Season
- Aces Take Down Wings 90-86 Behind 37 Points from A'ja Wilson
- Las Vegas Aces Join MeiGray as Part of Game-Worn Authentication Program