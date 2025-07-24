Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell put on a show to lead the Indiana Fever past the Aces, 80-70

Howard had 18 PTS, 13 REB,3 STL and shot 6-9 from the field (66.7%), all while completing the game with 0 turnovers

Mitchell led the team with her 21 PTS.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







