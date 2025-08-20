Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 20, 2025

Published on August 20, 2025

The Las Vegas Aces hold on and secure their 8th consecutive win against the Dream, 74-72

A'ja Wilson was multi faceted in her scoring as she hit threes, and-1s and jumpers to lead the Aces to victory! She had 32 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST, 5 BLKS & 2 3PM!

This was Wilson's third career game with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ BLK, giving her the most such games in WNBA History-surpassing Brittney Griner and Candace Parker (2x)

