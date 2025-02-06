Las Vegas Aces Sign 6-4 Forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

February 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas today announced the signing of 6-4 forward and 2023 WNBA All-Star Cheyenne Parker-Tyus.

"Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is a 10-year WNBA veteran who can come in, make an impact and add to the depth of our frontcourt," said Fargas. "She's a very skilled player and has a great feel for the game. She can stretch the floor, score inside, rebound and defend. We expect she will fit in well alongside the rest of our championship-caliber team."

"I'm looking forward to being able to play alongside some of the best in the world, who are like-minded with one goal in mind-which is to win a championship! It's an honor to be a part of such a prestigious organization with top tier players and coaches across the board. I'm so excited for what the future brings," said Parker-Tyus, who is currently in China playing for Beijing Great Wall.

Selected No. 5 overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft by Chicago, Parker-Tyus spent her first six years playing for the Sky before signing with Atlanta in February 2021. In 10 seasons in the W, she boasts averages of 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 48.7% from the field and 77.5% from the line over 280 games.

In 2023 Parker-Tyus had a breakout year, averaging career-bests of 15.0 ppg and 6.7 rpg, and competed in her first All-Star Game. In 2024, she started 11 of 25 games while posting 9.2 ppg and 4.8 rpg prior to suffering a left ankle injury against Connecticut on Aug. 18. She was sidelined the remainder of the season.

Parker-Tyus has spent her offseasons competing professionally overseas in China, France, Italy, Poland and South Korea. Over 26 games for Beijing this year, Parker-Tyus is averaging 17.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 2.3 apg.

Prior to joining the WNBA, Parker-Tyus played her first three years at High Point University before transferring to Middle Tennessee State University, where she averaged 18.6 ppg, 11.0 rpg and 4.0 bpg as a senior in 2014-15. She was the 2012 and 2013 Big South Player of the Year and listed on the 2013 All-Big South first team and 2011 Big South All-Freshman Team.

