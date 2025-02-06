Dallas Wings Add Belle Koclanes, Addison Lee to Staff

February 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced the hiring of Belle Koclanes and Addison Lee, with Koclanes named an Assistant Coach and Lee as Director of Basketball Analytics and Strategy. Koclanes is currently an Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator for Drexel University women's basketball, while Lee is a Video Coordinator for the NBA's Washington Wizards.

"Belle joins our staff with an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience," said Wings Head Coach Chris Koclanes. "She is a proven winner as both a player and coach. An elite leader, communicator and culture creator, she has a gift when it comes to cultivating connection and care. Our players will feel that immediately, allowing her to further impact them on the floor. She is a forward thinker and talented teacher of the game. Belle sits towards the top of the Division I all-time assists leaderboard and I will look to her for the assist as we create and implement our systems to establish a strong foundation in 2025."

"Adding Addison to our staff was a no-brainer," Koclanes continued. "He has accomplished so much in his young career and is primed to innovate and impact our organization. He is a video wizard and analytics guru with a creative basketball mind and servant heart. A true team player, he will help in various capacities to support our front office, coaching staff and players, and no doubt will make everyone around him better. I am excited for Addison to have this opportunity to continue to spread his wings here in Dallas."

Belle Koclanes brings two decades worth of Division I coaching experience to the Wings. She has been on the Drexel staff since 2022. The Dragons have made back-to-back national postseason appearances with her on the sidelines, including an NCAA Tournament trip in 2024 after they captured their third CAA title in program history. Additionally, Drexel claimed its sixth 20-win season in 2022-23. Prior to her time in Philadelphia, Koclanes served as President of Strive: How You Lead Matters, an educational non-profit dedicated to spreading the power of character-driven leadership.

"I am truly grateful for the opportunity to serve as an assistant coach of the Dallas Wings," said Belle Koclanes. "The future vision that has been clearly communicated from Chris and the leadership team is exciting and directly aligns with my values as a coach. I am eager to arrive in Dallas and begin building a new foundation alongside an incredibly talented group, collaborating and competing at the highest level of our craft."

Koclanes spent eight years as the head women's basketball coach at Dartmouth College. In her second season with the Big Green, she helped engineer a nine-game improvement as the team turned in a 14-14 record, its first season with double-figure wins in five years and the first time in six seasons that Dartmouth was .500 or better. Her success continued as the 2017-18 team posted a 15-12 mark. Prior to her time in Hanover, Koclanes served on the coaching staffs at American University, Old Dominion University, University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University.

As a standout player, Koclanes was a three-year captain at the University of Richmond where she graduated as the Spiders' all-time leader in assists and was a first team all-conference performer. The Richmond Hall of Fame inductee remains in the top 50 all-time in Division I for assists. Koclanes has a bachelor's degree in Leadership Studies (2002), along with a master's degree in Culture and Communication from New York University (2004). She played professionally in Greece and Bulgaria.

Lee has been on the Wizards staff since 2023, managing all aspects of video needs, including live coding of games and practices, and preparing film for scouting. Lee also assisted in player development, working alongside NBA Champion Jordan Poole.

"I am deeply honored and excited for the opportunity to join the Dallas Wings," said Lee. "I would like to thank Curt and Chris for their belief in me and having me be part of this new era in Dallas. I am committed to the vision that Chris and Curt have, and I am eager to be a resource for the entire Dallas Wings organization, from the front office, coaching staff, to the players. I can't wait to get to Dallas to work with all the wonderful people that are part of this team."

Prior to his time with the Wizards, Lee was Video and Analytics Coordinator for the Los Angeles Sparks. He worked alongside Chris Koclanes, Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller and Assistant Coach Nola Henry during the 2023 season. Lee also served as an Advanced Scout for the Connecticut Sun for three seasons (2019, 2021-22) alongside Miller and Koclanes. Additionally, Lee was the Director of Video and Analytics for the University of Southern California (USC) women's basketball team from 2021-23 after serving as Head Manager from 2018-21. He is a 2021 graduate of USC, earning a degree in Social Sciences with an emphasis on Psychology along with a minor in Sports Business and Management.

