Connecticut Sun Signs Two-Time Olympian Yvonne Anderson

February 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed guard Yvonne Anderson to a two-year deal. Per team policy, no details were released.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yvonne to the Sun," remarked Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "Her wealth of international experience, exceptional basketball IQ, and leadership on and off the court, she is an incredible asset to our team. Yvonne's commitment to the game and her positive impact on those around her make her a great fit for our team now and in the future. We are excited to see her contribute to our success and be a key part of our journey moving forward."

Anderson returns to Connecticut after she made her WNBA debut with the Sun in 2022. She appeared in 11 contests with the team, averaging 3.2 points per game. The 5-9 point-guard was a standout at the University of Texas from 2008-2012 and has enjoyed a successful overseas career over the last 12 years. Anderson is currently competing with Turkish professional basketball club, CBK Mersin, averaging 15.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Throughout her career overseas, she has played with clubs in Sweden, Greece, Italy, Turkey and France. During the 2023-24 season, Anderson was a member of Turkish basketball club, Fenerbahce, where she helped the team to a Turkish League championship, a EuroLeague championship and a FIBA Europe SuperCup title.

Anderson also holds dual citizenship in the United States and Serbia and has played for the Serbian National Team since 2017. Most recently, she helped lead the team to a 2024 Paris Olympics berth, when she led all scorers (19.3 ppg) at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Brazil. The Serbians finished in sixth place in Paris after falling in the Quarterfinals to Australia. The Colombia, Missouri native also competed with the team in the 2021 EuroBasket Championships, winning gold and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, falling just short of a medal in the third-place match.

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

