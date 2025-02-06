Indiana Fever Sign Two-Time WNBA Champion Sydney Colson

February 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have added guard Sydney Colson, the team announced today. Colson, a free agent, joins the Fever following three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces where she helped the team win back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023.

"Sydney is a proven veteran in our league and throughout her career, delivered for her teams in many big moments," Fever COO and General Manager Amber Cox said. "She brings a championship pedigree to the Fever, adding depth to our point guard position. We have the utmost confidence in her ability to step into any situation and deliver on both ends of the floor.

"I am very excited for this new opportunity with Indiana. I know several players and coaches from the Fever, and I trust what I know about them," Colson said. "I'm excited to be a part of the vision that the staff has for this team, and I'm ready to get to work."

Drafted in 2011 by the Connecticut Sun and traded to the New York Liberty ahead of the season, Colson helped the Liberty reach the postseason during her rookie campaign. The Houston, Texas, native has gone on to make the playoffs in five additional seasons - four with Las Vegas and one with the Chicago Sky.

A product of Texas A&M University, Colson has averaged 2.8 points per game over her career, while shooting 40.4 from the field with 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals per game. She shot a career high 44.4 percent during the Aces' 2023 championship season.

While with the Aggies, Colson guided the team to the 2011 NCAA Championship, won in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

