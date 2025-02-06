Golden State Valkyries Sign Laeticia Amihere and Elissa Cunane

February 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that Laeticia Amihere was awarded to the team on a waiver claim. In addition, the Valkyries have signed center Elissa Cunane to a training camp contract.

"Laeticia is the type of player that can fit seamlessly into our program," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Her competitive nature and effort level are contagious."

Selected 8th overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft by Atlanta, Amihere played 38 games across two seasons (2023, 2024) with the Dream. The 6-3 forward brings extensive experience as a member of the Canadian National Team, including two Olympic appearances: 2020 in Tokyo and 2024 in Paris. Her international career began in 2015 at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship, where she recorded eight points and 10 rebounds en route to a gold medal. She made history as the first Canadian female basketball player to dunk in a game at age 15 and later became the first player of Ghanaian-Ivorian descent drafted into the WNBA. The Mississauga, Ontario native has represented Team Canada for seven years, totaling 27 senior appearances since her call-up to the senior national team in 2017.

At the University of South Carolina, Amihere helped the Gamecocks to the 2022 National Championship and three Final Four appearances. She is one of seven South Carolina women's basketball alumni to compete at the Olympics, becoming the youngest Dream player and first Canadian in franchise history to do so when she represented Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Games during her collegiate career.

"Laeticia brings that combination of speed and athleticism that thrives in an up-tempo system," said Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "She's a versatile defender with length who protects the rim and plays with tremendous effort on both ends of the floor. Her ability to impact the game in multiple ways fits well with how we want to play."

Cunane, a 6-5 center, is currently playing for BK Žabiny Brno of the Czech Women's Basketball League, averaging 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in the 2024-25 season. Cunane made her WNBA debut with the Minnesota Lynx in 2022, where she appeared in three games. She was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the second round (17th overall) in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Cunane was a member of the USA Basketball 2021 FIBA Women's AmeriCup gold medal team, where she earned All-Star honors averaging 12.8 points and 8.0 rebounds.

"Elissa has been an exciting player to watch throughout her career," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Her game translates to both ends of the floor, and she has consistently shown she can make an impact whether it's through scoring, rebounding, or creating for her teammates."

At North Carolina State, Cunane was named an AP and USBWA Second Team All-American and WBCA All-American in 2022. She was also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award and named to the John R. Wooden Award National Ballot during her senior season.

"Elissa is a high-IQ player who understands how to play the right way and will always put the team first," said Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "She's fierce on the glass, creating extra possessions, and has the ability to space the floor. That combination of basketball intelligence and skill makes her an exciting addition to our frontcourt."

For more information on the Valkyries, please visit valkyries.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.