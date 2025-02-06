Valkyries Sign 2024 Sixth Woman of the Year Tiffany Hayes

February 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have signed veteran guard Tiffany Hayes. With 12 years of WNBA experience, Hayes joins the Valkyries after spending a breakout 2024 season with the Las Vegas Aces. She will wear #15 for the franchise.

"Tiffany is a dynamic scorer who can change the momentum of a game in an instant," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Beyond her on-court impact, she brings an infectious energy and selfless approach that elevates everyone around her. Her willingness to contribute in any way needed, combined with her defensive intensity and scoring ability will add another important piece to what we're building here in the Bay Area."

Hayes' WNBA resume includes 2024 Sixth Woman of the Year, 2018 All-WNBA First Team and All-Defensive Second Team honors, and a 2017 WNBA All-Star selection. She finished sixth in 2018 MVP voting. In 2023, she became the seventh-fastest player to achieve 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 750 assists, 300 steals, and 350 three-point field goals, reaching the milestone in just 307 games.

Hayes has career averages of 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. Last season with Las Vegas, she shot a career-best 40.2% from three-point range while averaging 9.5 points off the bench.

"Having coached Tiffany last season in Las Vegas, I know firsthand the impact she brings both on and off the court," said Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "Her versatility, intensity, and ability to score will be invaluable as we build our team's identity. She's also an exceptional mentor who understands what it takes to play, and succeed, at the highest level."

A product of University of Connecticut, Hayes was selected 14th overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.