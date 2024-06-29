Lara Leads the Way, But Brooklyn Bested by Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. - RF Wilfredo Lara collected three hits - including a home run - stole a base, and registered an outfield assist, but the Brooklyn Cyclones could not usurp the Aberdeen IronBirds, 8-3, on Saturday night from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

SS Jesús Báez ignited the offense for Brooklyn (2-6, 35-39) by blasting a solo home run beyond the fence in left with one out in the first frame. The 19-year-old's first High-A home run, and 11th overall in 2024, put the Cyclones ahead, 1-0.

The lead did not stick, though. CF Enrique Bradfield Jr. started Aberdeen's (6-2, 40-34) half of the first with a walk and stole a base before scoring from second on RF Reed Trimble's ground out to tie the score.

The seesaw nature of the early innings continued in the second. Lara picked up his first hit of the night with a leadoff single and, with one retired, 1B Mateo Gil smacked a line drive into right. The ball kicked behind the lunging outfielder and rolled to the wall, enabling Lara to score from first, while the 23-year-old cruised into third with a triple.

In the bottom of the frame, the IronBirds retaliated. SS Carter Young reached on a bunt single to start the inning and quickly advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw and a passed ball. C Adam Retzbach's single to left brought him home and knotted the score at two.

In the fourth and fifth, Aberdeen snared the lead for good. The Orioles' affiliate jumped ahead in the bottom of the fourth on 1B Maxwell Costes' RBI single to left and added another in the following frame courtesy of a 3B Mac Horvath sacrifice fly.

Horvath added a solo home run in the seventh to extend the Aberdeen edge to three, 5-2, before the IronBirds put the game out of reach with a crooked number in the eighth.

Aberdeen collected three runs on three hits in the eighth inning, producing runs on a sacrifice fly by Retzbach, a ground-rule double from Costes, and a single to left by Bradfield Jr. to create an 8-2 cushion.

The Cyclones scratched across one last tally with one out in the ninth when Lara powered a solo home run, his third of the season, onto the roof of the visiting clubhouse beyond the left field wall.

Neither starter received a decision on Saturday. Brooklyn's RHP Douglas Orellana, on an abbreviated pitch count, departed after surrendering two runs (one earned) on four hits in an inning-plus. RHP Zach Fruit punched out six for Aberdeen, yielding two runs on three hits in 4.0 innings.

RHP Edgar Portes (4-1) recorded the final 15 outs for the IronBirds, piggybacking off Fruit. The 21-year-old punched out five and surrendered just one run in 5.0 innings to earn his fourth win.

RHP Jawilme Ramírez (2-3) was taxed with three runs on five hits in 4.0 innings of relief for the Cyclones, suffering his third defeat.

Brooklyn will try and salvage the final game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (3-5, 3.81) is scheduled to take the hill for Brooklyn. Aberdeen is projected to counter with LHP Luis De León (0-1, 4.21), Baltimore's No. 17 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

