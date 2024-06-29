Winston-Salem Rallies to Win in Extras, 5-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After trailing 4-0 in the sixth inning, the Winston-Salem Dash rallied to walk-off the Rome Emperors in ten innings, 5-4, in front of 4,932 fans at Truist Stadium.

Rome (41-31) continued to roll offensively early on, taking a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo homer from Adam Zebrowski. In the third, Rome doubled its advantage on a throwing error to take a 2-0 lead into the middle innings.

Winston-Salem (34-40) could not figure out Emperors starter Blake Burkhalter who cruised through five innings. In the top of the sixth, Rome added two more runs on a RBI single and a wild pitch, doubling its advantage, 4-0.

After the Emperors went to the bullpen, the Dash found life in the sixth. DJ Gladney, Ryan Galanie and Shawn Goosenberg all reached, loading the bases with no outs. Rome reliever, Rob Griswold, then hit the next two batters plating two runs, cutting the deficit in half, 4-2. With the bases still loaded, Jordan Sprinkle singled home a run making it a one-run game, 4-3. With the tying run at third, Mario Camilletti tied the game with a sacrifice fly sending the two sides tied at four into the seventh.

Jose Ramirez faced the minimum in the seventh while Zach Franklin sat down six-straight hitters in the eighth and ninth. Winston-Salem could not push across a run, and for the second time this week, the Dash and Emperors went to extra innings.

With the runner starting at second base in extras, Rome could not find a way to take the lead in the top of the 10th, giving Winston-Salem a chance to pick up its second walk-off win of the week. Sprinkle led off the bottom of the tenth with the winning run on second and placed a sacrifice bunt down to the pitcher, Jared Johnson, who short-armed the throw to first, scoring Wes Kath, and walking off the Emperors, 5-4.

Rome still leads the series, 3-2, with the series finale set for Sunday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

