Kinney Notches Two Hits in Bolidos' 5-2 Loss

June 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Cooper Kinney tallied his 16th multi-hit game, but Bolidos de Bowling Green (4-4, 40-34) fell to the Asheville Tourists (5-3, 33-39) 3-2 on Saturday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green scored in the bottom of the first against Asheville starter Derek True. Tre' Morgan singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. After Morgan advanced to third on a single by Kinney, he was plated on a RBI sacrifice fly from Colton Ledbetter to make it 1-0.

Bolidos scored another run in the bottom of the second, still facing True. Tatem Levins walked, Hunter Haas was hit by a pitch, and Morgan reached on a catcher's interference to load the bases. Xavier Isaac worked a walk, bringing home Levins to increase the lead 2-0.

Asheville answered back in the top of the third, facing Bolidos starter Owen Wild. Jackson Loftin reached on a hit by pitch and was plated on a Logan Cerny two-run blast to left field. Luis Baez blasted a solo home run to left, giving the Tourists a 3-2 lead.

The Tourists added insurance in the top of the eighth with Bolidos reliever Jonny Cuevas on the hill. Cerney walked and advanced to second on a balk by Cuevas, putting a runner in scoring position. Cerney stole third and crossed home on a ground out by Austin Deming. John Garcia doubled and scored on a single from Ryan Johnson, extending the lead, 5-2.

The Bolidos offense went scoreless the rest of the way to lose, 5-2.

Ian Foggo (2-0) earned the victory after tossing 2.0 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out five. Wild (2-1) received the loss after 5.0 innings, allowing four hits and three runs while walking two and striking out four. Brody Rodning (1) picked up the save after a scoreless ninth inning, walking one and striking out one.

The Hot Rods and Tourists square off Sunday for the final game of a six-game series with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. RHP Roel Garcia lll (5-4, 4.57) gets the start for the Bowling Green, while Asheville sends out RHP Jose Guedez (3-3, 3.25).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

