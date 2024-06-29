Hoppers Use 11 Run 8th in 16-1 Win Over Claws on Saturday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Greensboro scored 11 runs in the eighth inning to pull away from the BlueClaws winning 16-1 on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Grasshoppers (3-5/41-33) have now taken four of five from Jersey Shore (6-2/45-28) in this series and the BlueClaws have lost five of their last six games.

Greensboro's 11 run eighth inning matched the most runs ever allowed in an inning by the BlueClaws. Seven were charged to Benony Robles, six earned, who did not record an out and gave up a grand slam to Jack Brannigan. Four were charged to Danny Wilkinson, one of which was earned.

The inning included just six hits for the Grasshoppers and three BlueClaws errors plus four walks and an obstruction call on catcher Luis Caicuto that extended the inning.

Greensboro starter Patrick Reilly (4-4), who went to Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, gave up one run on three hits in six innings and left with a 3-1 lead. He earned his fourth win of the season.

Shawn Ross opened the scoring with a two run home run for Greensboro in the top of the first inning. It was his 16th home run of the season, most in the league, and second in the series. The Hoppers added to their lead in the third on an RBI double from PJ Hilson.

The BlueClaws got in the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Erick Brito off Patrick Reilly.

BlueClaws starter George Klassen came out after four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Termarr Johnson ended with four hits for Greensboro while Cimillo and Mitch Jebb each had three. Brannigan Ross, and Cimillo all homered in the win.

Erick Brito extended his hitting streak to seven with two hits for Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws' 16 runs allowed were the most they've given up this season, surpassing the 14 they gave up on Friday.

The teams finish their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. LHP Sam Aldegheri starts for the BlueClaws.

