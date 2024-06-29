Hot Rods Game Notes

Out Of This World Offense... The Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the Asheville Tourists Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark, 17-3. The Hot Rods tallied 23 total hits, which is second most all-time in Hot Rods history. All nine starters for Bowling Green reached base at least once, while the team as a whole added seven extra-base hits highlighted by homers from Genoves and Kinney.

Four Is the Magic Number... In Bowling Green's blowout victory on Friday, multiple players stuffed the stat sheet. Tre' Morgan, Colton Ledbetter, and Cooper Kinney all recorded four hits in the contest, which either marked or tied a career-high. Hunter Haas and Kinney each collected four RBI accounting for nearly half of the Hot Rods Offense.

Hit Machines... Bowling Green's bats have begun to catch fire in the last week of June with five different Hot Rods players holding hit streaks during the month. The latest two members to the club are Colton Ledbetter and Ricardo Genoves. Ledbetter currently holds an eight-game hit streak where he is 15-for-32 (.469) with four RBI, while Genoves rides a seven-game hit streak slugging 12-for-26 (.462) with a home run and four RBI.

Diamond In the Rough... RHP Owen Wild continues to dazzle in Bowling Green after joining the team on May 25th. Last week, Wild made two starts against Hickory in which he tossed 9.0 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs and striking out seven. Wild steps back on the hill facing an Asheville team that has already seen the righty. In his outing to begin the month of June at Asheville, Wild spun 5.1 scoreless innings while only surrendering six hits and fanning nine.

