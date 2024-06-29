Renegades Win, 4-3, in Walk-off

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fought off several late rallies by the Wilmington Blue Rocks to secure a 4-3 walk-off win on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

In the bottom of the ninth, Josh Moylan lined a walk-off single to left field off Marlon Perez to score Jace Avina to give the Gades a 4-3 win. That was part of a 2-for-4 night for Moylan which also includes a double.

The game was scoreless early, but the Renegades broke through against Seth Shuman in the bottom of the third when Avina lined a solo home run to right-center for the Gades' first hit of the game. Later in the inning, Antonio Gomez tucked a two-run homer down the right field line to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Blue Rocks answered back against Cam Schlittler in the top of the fourth when T.J. White homered with one out on a ball that just stayed fair down the right field line. Later in the inning, a Viandel Pena RBI single scored Elijah Nunez to cut the deficit down to 3-2.

Following Pena's single, Eric Reyzelman came in to replace Schlittler and fired 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. Across six appearances with the Renegades, Reyzelman has not allowed a run in 9.2 innings and yielded only two hits.

He departed with runners on first and second and one out in the seventh, and Trent Sellers allowed an infield single to load the bases. However, he retired the next two batters to escape the jam and preserve the lead.

Sellers danced around trouble in the eighth after allowing runners to reach second and third with no outs, but in the top of the ninth Wilmington tied the score at 3-3. Elijan Nunez led off with a single and advanced to second on a pickoff error. A sacrifice bunt pushed him to third, and after a throwing error by Antonio Gomez on a stolen base attempt by Pena he raced home with the tying run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Avina led off with a double against Marlon Perez and advanced to third on a groundout by Omar Martinez. An intentional walk to Gomez put runners on the corners with one out to set the stage for Moylan's heroics.

The walk-off win was the fifth of the season for the Renegades, and the second in the month of June.

Hudson Valley and Wilmington complete their series on Sunday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. The Renegades send RHP Baron Stuart (4-2, 4.04) to the mound against Blue Rocks RHP Riley Cornelio (5-6, 5.07). For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

38-35, 5-3

