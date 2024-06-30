Lancaster Backs Bremer with Clutch Hits

June 30, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







For the second straight game, the Lancaster Stormers put up 14 runs against the Long Island Ducks.

The Stormers scored 11 runs on two-out hits or walks on Sunday afternoon to defeat Long Island, 14-4, in the finale of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The barrage all began in the first against spot starter Bobby Vath (0-1). Vath loaded the bases with one out on two walks and a single. The right-hander struck out Joseph Carpenter on a 3-2 breaking ball to the outside corner and went to 3-2 on Gaige Howard before the right field ripped a two-run double into the right field corner. Justin Farmer followed with a two-run single to left staking Noah Bremer (6-3) to a quick four-run lead.

Bremer had a control lapse to start the second, walking two and hitting a batter to load the bases. The right-hander coaxed a double play out of John Mead as one run scored. Kevin Higgins deposited a single into right center for a second run, but the Ducks never got to Bremer again over his six-inning stint.

Carpenter drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and knocked home two more with a double over Tyler Dearden's head in left as the lead grew to 7-2.

A seven-run seventh, around a 15-minute rain delay, salted the game away for Lancaster. All runs scored with two outs with Damon Dues and Mason Martin producing two apiece.

Martin had three of Lancaster's 14 hits while four others had two apiece.

The Stormers head to York for a three-game series starting Tuesday evening at 6:30. RHP Matt Swarmer (0-0) will take the hill for Lancaster against RHP Jon Olsen (6-0). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Bremer picked up his fifth quality start and sixth win in 10 starts...Chris Proctor extended a hitting streak to eight games...Farmer has driven home nine runs in the last two games and 16 in the last seven contests...Gaige Howard had his 10th double in his last 16 games...Lancaster needs two more wins to clinch a .500 record and second place in the first half.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.