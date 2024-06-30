No Mercy: Fletcher Carries No-Hit Bid While Offense Enjoys Another Blowout

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution put together yet another dominant showing, annihilating the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 17-2 on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Revs starter Aaron Fletcher carried a no-hitter into the seventh, combining on the second nine-inning one-hitter in team history while the offense reached the 17-run mark for the fourth time in the past 11 games.

York jumped to a big lead right away with four in the first inning against Atlantic League all-time wins leader Daryl Thompson who entered Sunday in search of his 100th ALPB victory.

Thompson recorded the first two outs, but after singles by Donovan Casey and Colton Welker, Jacob Rhinesmith slugged a two-run double to the gap in right center, and Trey Martin cracked a two-run homer to left for a quick 4-0 jump.

York added a run in the third as Rudy Martin Jr drilled a triple into the right field corner before scoring on Welker's sac fly to center.

There was even greater two-out theater in the fourth. The Revs found themselves in danger of squandering Kobe Kato's leadoff double, but after falling behind 0-2, Matt McDermott worked a full count before pounding an RBI single up the middle. That opened the floodgates as it was the first of eight two-out runs in the frame. Casey ripped a two-run single to center, moving past teammate David Washington for the league lead with 62 RBI. Welker ended Thompson's day with a two-run homer to left-center as the lead ballooned to 10-0.

Reliever Kyle Arjona was far from immune to the onslaught as Rhinesmith greeted the righty with a base hit to left and Martin drove him home on a double to deep right center. Kato, who started the inning with a double, capped it off with a two-run homer to left-center as the Revs owned a 13-0 bulge.

The Revs poured on three more in the sixth as Kato drove an RBI double to left-center and McDermott and Martin Jr received bases loaded walks from Arjona.

Fletcher was razor sharp from the beginning and allowed just one baserunner, a fourth inning leadoff walk, through his first six frames.

After a leadoff walk in the seventh, Juan Kelly connected on a two-run homer to left to bust up the no-hit bid. Fletcher (5-2) blew away Miles Williams for his seventh strikeout before being lifted after 6.1 dominant innings.

Tom Sutera set down all five batters faced in relief while Aaron Holiday fired a perfect ninth to close out the combined one-hitter. It was the fourth one-hitter in Revs history and the first since a rain-shortened seven-inning edition in 2017. It marked the second nine-inning one-hit effort in franchise history with the other coming September 18, 2012 at Sugar Land in a complete game performance by Chris Waters.

Welker added an RBI single to left in the top of the eighth for the game's final run, capping a 4-for-5, four-RBI day as he finished a triple shy of the cycle.

York's second through seventh hitters in the order all had multiple hits and multiple runs, while the third through seventh hitters all had multiple RBI.

Notes: The Revs lead the league with 437 runs scored (7.4 per game), 57 ahead of the next closest team. The team record for runs per game is 6.4 set last season. Sunday was the Revs' 16th double digit scoring performance of the year and 15th in the last 38 games. It is their 10th time scoring in the teens, all in the past 38 contests. They have scored 17 or more in four of the past 11 games, and the 8-run inning marked their fifth inning of at least seven runs in those 11 games. Rhinesmith (3-for-5) is now 22-for-42 (.524) on a nine-game hitting streak. Martin has hits in seven straight. Fletcher's 6.0-inning no-hit bid came within one out of tying the longest in club history, 6.1 set by Brett Tomko in 2013 along with a pair of combined efforts (most recently May 29, 2022 at Lancaster). It was the longest solo bid since Ty'Relle Harris tossed six no-hit innings on May 6, 2017 at Somerset. At 39-20, the Revs have established the best 59-game start in club history by five games. The win is the 997th of Rick Forney's managerial career. Thompson (2-9) falls to 10-15 lifetime against York.

Up Next: York hosts Lancaster Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to kick off a six-game homestand at WellSpan Park. Revs righty Jon Olsen squares off with Stormers right hander Matt Swarmer in the opener. It is Reading Royals Night as the first 500 fans get BOGO tickets to a Reading Royals game. It is also a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

