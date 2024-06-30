McKinney Goes Seven Strong in Win Over Lexington, GBC 13-1 in Past 14 Series

Player-coach Ian McKinney went seven innings of one-run ball on Saturday night, leading Gastonia to a 6-1 win over Lexington. With the victory, the Club has won 13 of its past 14 series and improved to 24 games over .500.

McKinney, who began the year in the rotation and had moved to the bullpen, made his first start since June 11 and was as sharp as ever.

The southpaw cruised through seven frames, striking out five while not walking a batter. He allowed multiple baserunners in two innings - the third and fifth. In the fifth inning, Korry Howell hit an RBI single that scored Jesus Tavaraz, the lone Lexington run. Other than that, McKinney was spectacular.

He was aided by his offense, which included two home runs and the team leader in RBIs coming through in a big spot.

Hidekel Gonzalez and Dean Miller each homered off Dustin Beggs.

Gonzalez got the scoring started on Saturday, breaking a scoreless tie with a solo shot in the top of the fifth.

After Beggs walked two hitters, Jake Gatewood was up with two on and two out. Gatewood entered the game with 49 runs driven in, which led all Gastonia hitters.

The cleanup hitter drove in both runners with a double down the left-field line, as Kevin Watson Jr. came in from third and Marc Flores scored from first. Gatewood's 50th and 51st RBIs of the season made it 3-0 Club.

Following the Howell RBI single, Dean Miller produced another three runs for the team with one swing of the bat. Miller's ninth home run of the season was a deep drive to center, just to the right of the 400-foot sign at Legends Field.

McKinney then threw another two scoreless frames before John Creel made his Gastonia debut.

Creel was signed and activated for Saturday's game, and he was put in for the eighth inning. The right-hander faced the minimum over the final two frames, not issuing any walks and striking out one, as he finished off the 6-1 win.

Gastonia improved to 41-17, with Lexington falling to 17-41.

The Club is now 13-1 in its past 14 series and will go for the sweep on Sunday. First pitch is at 2 p.m.

