Nick Wells Returns to Gastonia for 2025 Season

April 20, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers have signed LHP Nick Wells for the 2025 season, announced by general manager Brady Salisbury on Sunday.

Gastonia welcomes back Wells, who pitched for the club in 2023 and 2024.

The southpaw was a third-round draft pick by the Blue Jays in 2014. He was traded to the Mariners a year later in a package for RHP Mark Lowe. Wells pitched for Seattle's organization for five years until 2019, when he was traded to the Nationals for RHP Austin Adams. The Haymarket, Virginia, native reached Triple-A Rochester with Washington's system in 2021.

Wells has been a key piece for Gastonia in each of the past two seasons. The lefty made 30 appearances out of the bullpen in 2023, recording a 2.90 ERA and striking out 37 in 31 innings. He was a crucial part of Gastonia's deep playoff run.

Last season, Wells transitioned to a starter by adding two pitches - a splitter and sweeper. In seven outings, six of them being starts, Wells went 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA and struck out 42 batters in 35.1 innings with the Baseball Club. In early July, the left-hander had his contract purchased by the Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League.

With the addition of the lefty arm, the Ghost Peppers have now signed 24 players for 2025.

The players who have signed so far are:

RHP Jimmie Sherfy

RHP Parker Kruglewicz

RHP Ryne Inman

RHP Matt Hartman

RHP Nick Snyder

RHP Duane Underwood Jr.

LHP Nick Horvath

LHP Ryan Hennen

LHP Kevin Smith

LHP Adam Scott

LHP Justus Sheffield

LHP Nick Wells

C Gavin Stupienski

C Luis Aviles

INF Jake Hoover

INF Alan Alonso

INF Ethan Skender

INF Braxton Davidson

INF Jack Reinheimer

INF Richie Martin

OF Eric De La Rosa

OF Kevin Watson Jr.

OF Narciso Crook

OF Dalton Guthrie

The team will complete the player signing announcements over the next week.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 20, 2025

Nick Wells Returns to Gastonia for 2025 Season - Gastonia Ghost Peppers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.