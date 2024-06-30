Ducks Drop Road Trip Finale in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 14-4 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Back-to-back two-out, two-run hits by Gaige Howard and Justin Farmer gave Lancaster an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. Long Island answered with a pair of runs in the second, as Chance Sisco scored on a double play and Kevin Higgins picked up an RBI single. Joseph Carpenter's sac fly to left in the third made it 5-2 Stormers.

A pair of runs in the fifth on Carpenter's RBI double and Farmer's sac fly increased Lancaster's lead to five. A seven-run seventh inning rounded out the scoring for the Stormers. Zach Racusin added a two-run single in the eighth for the Flock.

Stormers starter Noah Bremer (6-3) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing three hits and five walks while striking out seven. Ducks starter Bobby Vath (0-1) lasted four innings, conceding five runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Racusin led the Ducks offense with two hits and two RBIs.

The Ducks return home on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Haugland Group. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-2, 4.53) gets the start for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty Stevie Ledesma (2-0, 5.02).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 708 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

