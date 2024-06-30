Braymer Shuts down Charleston as Rockers Remember Williard

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point starter Ben Braymer threw six innings of two-hit baseball as an emotional Rockers team won the series finale from the Charleston Dirty Birds 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. Earlier in the day the club learned that team chairman Coy O. Williard, Jr. had passed away following a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).

"Our players felt his presence here today," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe.

The Rockers players each work a "Coy" patch on their jerseys and a moment of silence was held prior to the game with Coy's family in attendance.

Braymer (W, 3-2) opened the game by retiring the first nine batters he faced. He issued a lead-off walk to Clint Frazier in the top of the fourth before allowing his first hit, an infield single, with two outs in the fifth. He finished with nine strikeouts while allowing two hits and two walks in his six innings of work.

The Rockers took an early lead in the first inning after Connor Owings drew a walk to score Ben Aklinski. Aklinski advanced to first on a fielder's choice and a pair of singles from Colin Moran and Jake Washer moved him to third.

In the third inning, Moran led off with a double and scored on a triple from Jake Washer. Washer was able to score on a sacrifice fly from Owings to push High Point's lead to 3-0.

High Point tallied another run in the fourth inning for a 4-0 advantage. Ryan Grotjohn led off the inning with a single, stole second and third base and was able to score on an error when Charleston catcher Rusber Estrada tried to throw Grotjohn out at third. Estrada's throw hit the bat of Aklinski and careened into foul territory, allowing Grotjohn to score.

Grotjohn's solo homer in the eighth gave the Rockers a 5-0 lead.

Charleston did not score until the ninth inning when Keon Barnum smacked a solo home run. It was the only hit allowed by the Rockers bullpen over the final three innings.

The Rockers will enjoy an off-day on Monday and then start a three-game home series with the Gastonia Baseball Club. There will be postgame fireworks shows following each game on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

