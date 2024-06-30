Legends Fall 7-6 in Extra Innings

LEXINGTON, KY - The Legends have played Gastonia as well or better than anyone in the league in the first half of the season. This series did not result in a win for the Legends, but the improvement from the lineup is evident. Scoring 15 in game one of the series when Gastonia started a pitcher whose ERA was under 2.3, and holding this firepower-filled lineup to just 6 yesterday shows how the Legends can compete with a team like Gastonia who has already won the first half and will be the favorites in the second half.

In today's game, Matt Reitz turned in a solid start allowing 6 runs in 7 innings of work, and the offense continues to show its versatility, with the majority of the offense coming from the back of the order, mainly by new Legend first baseman Chris Monroe.

Chris Monroe joined Lexington during this past week's road trip, the former Central Michigan Chippewa is in his third year of professional baseball and joins Lexington after hitting well over .300 last year in the Pioneer League.

The future appears bright for this ever-improving Lexington team, whose record will reset on July 5th as they prepare for a second half postseason push.

The Legends move to 17-42 on the year, while Gastonia improves to 42-17, having already clinched the division.

The Legends will host game 1 of a 3 game series with Southern Maryland on Tuesday, July 2nd at 6:45 PM.

