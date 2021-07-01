Lake Elsinore Earns Its First Shutout of Season in 4-0 Win over Sixers

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino trailed 4-0 on Tuesday in Lake Elsinore and came back to win 5-4 versus the Storm; on Wednesday the 66ers trailed 4-0 and that was how it stayed. The 66ers were shutout for only the second time in 2021 and matched a season-low with just four hits, all singles.

The Storm (24-26) took a 1-0 lead in the third against Sixers' starter John Swanda on Zack Mathis' solo homer to right, his second of the season. Swanda (2-5) had retried the first seven batters in succession prior to the dinger. Lake Elsinore made it 2-0 in the fifth when Jack Stronach singled and then stole second. He scored on Gilberto Vizcarra's RBI single. Inland Empire (23-26) allowed another run in the sixth when Jordy Barley tagged a solo homer, his seventh, making it 3-0. Euribiel Angele's RBI single in the seventh against Sixers' reliever Jerryell Rivera capped the scoring for the Storm. Inland Empire was stymied by a trio of Storm hurlers as Jesus Lugo tossed the first three innings of the shutout followed by southpaw Gabe Morales (2-1) who followed with four solid frames. Duilio Ochoa finished off the Storm's first shutout of the season over the final two frames. The trio combined to allow four singles, a hit batter, one walk and strike out 13 batters. The 66ers were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues Thursday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

