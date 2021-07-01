Grizzlies Fire on All Cylinders, Beat Quakes 7-0 on Wednesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (31-19) roared past the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (25-24) 7-0 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. With the win, the Grizzlies ended their four-game skid at home and relished their third shutout of the year.

Fresno recorded 12 hits with three of them leaving the yard. Grant Lavigne started the party with a two-run tater to right field in the first. It was his third wallop of the season. Then, Zac Veen crushed an opposite field shot in the fifth. It was his second professional clout. Finally in the eighth, Bryant Quijada destroyed a pitch to deep left field. The solo dinger was his first of the 2021 campaign. Quijada finished his evening by reaching base four times while picking up a career-high three hits. Veen and Eddy Diaz also enjoyed multi-hit contests. The latter doubled and scored a run. Daniel Montano (12), Mateo Gil (7) and Bladimir Restituyo (6) each extended their hit streaks in the triumph.

The Grizzlies pitching staff reciprocated the offensive outburst nicely. Four arms combined for the three-hit shutout and at one point, retired 12 consecutive batters. Andrew DiPiazza hurled a career-best three and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits, one walk and fanning five. He gave way to Juan Mejia, who mopped up the final out in the fourth. Keegan James (3-0, win) entered the affair next, tossing four almost-perfect innings. The righty struck out four and gave up one double. Austin Kitchen secured the shutout after a strong ninth.

Rancho Cucamonga mustered three hits with Eddys Leonard notching a triple and single. Jonny DeLuca grabbed the other rip, a two-bagger off of James. Kendall Williams (1-1) suffered the decision after one inning. He left the game due to uncertain circumstances. Three Quakes relievers followed Williams, only permitting three earned runs. Both clubs are back in action tomorrow from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- Grizzlies pitching staff (9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

- C Bryant Quijada (3-3, HR, RBI, R, BB)

- LF Zac Veen (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R)

Top Performers: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 2B Eddys Leonard (2-4, 3B)

- LF/CF Jonny DeLuca (1-3, 2B)

- LHP Julian Smith (2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

On Deck:

Thursday, July 1 vs. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Rancho Cucamonga RHP Carlos Duran (1-1, 4.30) vs. Fresno LHP Breiling Eusebio (4-0, 3.27), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The three hits allowed by the Fresno pitching staff tied a season-low.

Keegan James' alma mater, the Mississippi State Bulldogs won the College World Series after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores in a decisive game three from Omaha. James' younger brother Kamren is on the current Mississippi State roster. Congratulations to the James family.

