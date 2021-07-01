Four-Run Third Lifts Ports over Giants

STOCKTON, Ca. - Thanks to a stellar pitching performance by three Ports' right-handers, a four-run third inning was all the offense Stockton would need on Wednesday night as they beat the Giants 5-4 in the second of a six game series at Banner Island Ballpark.

San Jose (34-16) got on the board in the first inning against Ports' starter Daniel Palencia. Abdiel Layer reached to open the ballgame when he was hit by a pitch, and with two outs Marco Luciano clubbed a two-run home run to left field to give the Giants a 2-0 lead.

The Ports' (21-29) offense struck back in the bottom of the third. Gavin Jones led off the frame with a walk after an eight-pitch battle with San Jose starter Kyle Harrison. Robert Puason followed with a single through the left side of the infield, and then Joshwan Wright and Lawrence Butler each drove home runs with singles of their own to tie the game at two.

After Brayan Buelvas popped out Kevin Richards doubled to left field to score Wright and Butler, giving the Ports a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.

The Ports' bullpen shut down the Giants over the final six innings to seal the win for Stockton. Daniel Martinez (3-2) picked up the win for the Ports with four innings of shutout ball, and Jose Mora notched his fifth save of the season allowing just one hit with three strikeouts in a scoreless eighth and ninth.

Harrison (1-1) took the loss for San Jose, allowing four runs on six hits in five innings pitched.

The Ports and Giants continue this six game series on Thursday at Banner Island Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm.

