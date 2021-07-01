Five Pitchers Combine to Give Nuts Fourth Straight Win

Visalia, CA - Brayan Perez led the barrage of arms the Modesto Nuts sent to the mound in their 5-3 win against the Visalia Rawhide on Wednesday night at Recreation Park in Visalia, CA.

In a bullpen day for the Nuts (28-22), Brayan Perez (W, 1-1) led the way over three dominant innings. The lefty allowed just two hits while striking out seven. The lone run he surrendered came in the seventh inning. Neyfy Castillo tripled to start the inning and scored on a balk.

Nolan Hoffman started the game and faced the minimum in his two scoreless innings. The first hit of the day for the Rawhide (13-37) came in the fourth inning when S.P. Chen laid down a bunt single against Robert Winslow who also tossed two scoreless innings. Jorge Benitez worked a perfect eighth. In the ninth, Ronny Simon whacked a solo home run, but Travis Kuhn worked around a pair of misplays to finish of the ninth and the win.

Matt Scheffler tripled in the second and scored on a sacrifice fly to put the Nuts on top against Liam Norris (L, 0-5). Robert Perez Jr. tripled in the fourth before Scheffler walked. Both runners would score on multiple wild pitches in the inning.

Cesar Izturis Jr. continued his hot hitting with two hits a double, and an RBI. Noelvi Marte singled in the first to push his hitting streak to eight games.

Game three of the six-game series with the Rawhide is at 6:00pm Thursday night.

