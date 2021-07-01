Stockton Silences Giants to Even Series

The San Jose Giants were kept off the scoreboard after the first inning in a 4-2 loss to the Stockton Ports on Wednesday evening at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton used a four-run bottom of the third and stellar work from a trio of pitchers to even the series with the Giants at a game apiece. The loss drops San Jose's record to 34-16 at the 50-game mark of the season.

Marco Luciano homered again - his league-leading 13th round-tripper of the season - to account for all of the Giants' offense in the loss. The longball came in the top of the first as Luciano stepped to the plate with a runner at third base and two outs and belted a 413-foot drive over the fence in left.

San Jose, however, would not score again for the remainder of the night. Kyle Harrison started on the mound for the Giants and began his outing with two scoreless innings. Harrison induced a double play grounder to pitch around a pair of singles in the bottom of the first. He then worked through a leadoff walk in the second to maintain the two-run advantage. Stockton though sent all nine of their hitters to the plate in the bottom of the third scoring four runs on four hits to take the lead.

A full-count walk to Gavin Jones started the pivotal third-inning rally before three straight singles produced two runs. Robert Puason grounded a single through the hole on the left side to put runners on first and second before Joshwan Wright blooped an 0-2 pitch from Harrison into shallow left for an RBI single. Lawrence Butler was up next and he singled sharply into center plating Puason to tie the game 2-2. After Harrison retired Brayan Buelvas on a pop out, Kevin Richards came up and hammered a double to the fence in deep left center. The extra-base hit brought home both Wright and Butler for a 4-2 Ports lead. Stockton wouldn't manage another hit for the rest of the game, but the four-run rally was enough to secure the win.

San Jose put multiple runners on base in the sixth and eighth innings, but came away empty-handed in both frames. In the top of the sixth, Brett Auerbach led of with a single before Luciano walked to put runners on first and second with none out. However, Luis Matos popped out, Jairo Pomares grounded into a force out and Alex Canario popped out to end the inning. Then in the eighth, with the Giants still trailing by two runs, Luciano drew a two-out walk before Matos singled to again put the potential tying run aboard. Pomares though followed with a groundout to first ending the threat. Stockton closer Jose Mora then struck out the side in a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to seal the Ports victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Box Score Report

The Giants out-hit the Ports by a 7-6 margin, but went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Four of Stockton's six hits came during their four-run bottom of the third. Ports starter Daniel Palencia pitched the first three innings with two runs allowed before long reliever Daniel Martinez tossed four scoreless frames to record the win. Jose Mora pitched the final two innings for his team-leading fifth save of the year. Brett Auerbach (3-for-4, SB) singled three times and was the only San Jose player with a multi-hit game.

Luciano Homers Again

Marco Luciano (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI) became the second Giants player to homer in three consecutive games this season (Casey Schmitt). Luciano has hit four home runs during the three-game stretch. His 38 RBI's this year also leads the team.

June Record

The Giants finished with a sparkling 19-6 record in June. San Jose didn't lose back-to-back games during the month.

On The Mound

Kyle Harrison suffered the first loss of his professional career after surrendering four runs (all earned) in his five innings of work. Harrison gave up six hits, walked three and struck out four during his 83-pitch outing. The left-hander finished his night with back-to-back hitless innings. Randy Rodriguez then fired two perfect innings of relief with four strikeouts before Wilkelma Castillo fanned two in a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Quick Game

Wednesday's game length was two hours and 11 minutes - the Giants' quickest game of the season.

50-Game Mark

At the 50-game mark of the season, the Giants (34-16) own the best record in Low-A West. San Jose is three games ahead of the Fresno Grizzlies (31-19) in the North Division standings.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports play the third game of their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Banner Island Ballpark set for 7:05 PM. Prelander Berroa is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

