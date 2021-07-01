Inland Empire Overcomes Early Deficit, Opens Series at Lake Elsinore with Win

Lake Elsinore, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino trailed 4-0 after three innings at Lake Elsinore in Tuesday's six-game series' opener downing the Storm 5-4. The victory moved the 66ers to 8-5 versus the Storm this season and 5-2 at the Diamond.

The Storm (23-26) jumped out in front in the second when Angel Solarte drilled a two-run homer to left for a 2-0 advantage against IE starter Julio Goff. The homer was Solarte's second of the year, both are against the Sixers. Lake Elsinore pushed it to 4-0 in the third on RBI singles from Brandon Valenzuela and Matthew Acosta. The 66ers got on the board in the fifth when Edwin Yon whistled a line-drive double to left scoring Elijah Greene from second. That unearned run was the only score for the Sixers against Storm starter Noel Vela who fanned eight in five innings. The Sixers rallied in the seventh against reliever Connor Lehmann Julio De La Cruz legged out an infield single; later in the frame Edwin Yon walked and Jeremy Arocho singled home De La Cruz to make it 4-2. D'Shawn Knowles then tripled home two runs to tie the game at 4-4. Knowles was stranded at third however. The Sixers loaded the bases in the eighth but failed to score as well. All the while, Jack Dashwood (2-1) was shutting down the Storm on from the mound as the southpaw relieved Goff in the sixth and held the LE down. In the top of the ninth, Storm righty Michell Miliano (2-2) walked Knowles and Braxton Martinez to open the frame. After the 66ers failed to get a bunt down for the first out, Miliano got what appeared to be an inning ending double-play off the bat of IE's Jose Reyes. The Storm got the out at second but shortstop Jordy Barley's throw to first was errant and Knowles scored on the play for a 5-4 lead. Dashwood allowed a walk in the ninth but stranded it at first earning the win. The Sixers (23-25)triumphed despite going 4-for-20 with runners in scoring position.

The 66ers series continues Wednesday at 6:35 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

