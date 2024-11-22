LAFC Hosts Seattle in Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday, November 23

November 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC hosts the Seattle Sounders in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 23 at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera.)

The top seed in the Western Conference for the second time in the last three years, the Black & Gold is attempting to return to the MLS Cup Final for a historic third straight season.

Saturday's game is a single-elimination knockout contest after LAFC defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps in their Round One Best-of-3 Series two games to one. LAFC is 4-0-0 against Seattle in 2024, outscoring the Sounders 9-1, and is 8-0-2 in its last 10 games in all competitions vs. Seattle. The Western Conference Semifinals will be the seventh time that LAFC and Seattle have faced off in an elimination tournament match since 2019, with LAFC owning a 4-2-0 advantage in those matches.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Seattle

Kickoff: Saturday, November 23 @ 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: 710 AM ESPN LA | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

