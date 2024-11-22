LA Galaxy Announce Sellout at Dignity Health Sports Park for Western Conference Semifinals Match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, November 24

November 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES (Friday, Nov. 22, 2024) - The LA Galaxy announced today that tickets are officially sold out for their Western Conference Semifinals match against Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass; FS1; FOX Deportes). Stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m. PT and fans are encouraged to arrive early.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance on Sunday for the sold-out Western Conference Semifinals match will receive a playoff rally towel, while supplies last. World-renowned DJ and producer Dillon Francis headlines pregame and halftime entertainment. The national anthem will be performed by Gina Miles, winner of NBC's The Voice Season 23. Fans can stop by the pregame party at Galaxy Park for family-friendly activities and musical entertainment. SoccerFest will include a variety of activations including virtual selfies, a photo booth, face painting and live music. The first 5,000 fans in attendance at SoccerFest will also receive a limited Riqui Puig baseball card.

The LA Galaxy x FHUE tee and Sworn to US rings tee will be back in stock at the LA Galaxy Team Store on Sunday, Nov. 24. Fans can enjoy discounted merchandise, up to 50 percent off. The LA Galaxy Foundation will be auctioning player-decorated cleats from the 2024 Kick Childhood Cancer Boot-Making Lab. The online auction will open on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11:00 a.m. PT and close at the 75th minute of the match. Fans can text GALAXY to 76278 to bid.

LA Galaxy Against Minnesota United FC

The upcoming Western Conference Semifinal match between LA and Minnesota marks the 17th all-time meeting across all competitions between LA and Minnesota United FC, with the Galaxy leading the series 8-3-5. Against Minnesota, LA holds a 7-3-5 record in league play and a 1-0-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw against the Loons at Allianz Field on May 15. In the second meeting this season between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park on July 7. In the only postseason meeting between LA and Minnesota, the Galaxy defeated the Loons 2-1 at Allianz Field on Oct. 20, 2019. In seven all-time home matches played (Regular Season) against the Loons at Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy hold a 4-1-2 record (19 GF; 14 GA).

Full details on the LA Galaxy's 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs campaign can be found by visiting lagalaxy.com/playoffs.

