LAFC X Paisaboys Release Second Collab Collection Inspired by L.A. Mexican Heritage

November 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC and the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand PAISABOYS will drop the second of two apparel collections that combines the Black & Gold of LAFC with the characteristic Mexican-American designs and flair that has put PAISABOYS on the map in the fashion industry.

The limited collection is on sale now on PAISABOYS.com, and will be available Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. PT on MLSStore.com. Fans can also shop the collection in-person at LAFC HQ at the Western Conference Semifinals match at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23 when LAFC plays Seattle Sounders FC at 7:30 p.m. PT.

"Our relationship with PAISABOYS has developed into an incredible partnership," said LAFC VP of Brand Engagement & Merchandise, Patrick Aviles. "The first collection was a massive success with our fans, and we are incredibly proud to collaborate with them again on this second collection that showcases the creativity, spirit and pride of the Mexican-American community in Los Angeles."

The LAFC x PAISABOYS collection includes the Estrella long sleeve shirt, Piteado leather belt with interchangeable belt buckles, the Tilma tapestry blanket, and another round of the popular LAFC x PAISABOYS Filoso snapback hat. Each piece was carefully designed to represent the city and club, with cultural influences that resonate with the deep-rooted Latino community that supports both institutions.

PAISABOYS was founded by Joey Barba and Javi Banderas in Los Angeles in 2016. The themes and designs for their line of streetwear are influenced by both founders' upbringing in Los Angeles, where they continue to work with their immigrant fathers, who hold manual labor jobs. In turn, their shared experience and upbringing have shaped the authentic and unapologetic edge to the brand's designs and cultural relevance.

