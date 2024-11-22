Injury Report: One out for Eastern Conference Semifinal
November 22, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC face the Red Bulls in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals this Saturday, November 23 at 5:30pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without one player for the game as Malachi Jones continues his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
